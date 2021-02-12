Shortly before the final of the Club World Cup, Thomas Müller tested positive for Corona. Two out of three tests were positive, the playmaker was therefore not allowed on Final against Tigres take part. But what’s next for the 31-year-old?
Immediately after the final whistle yesterday evening, Hansi Flick was unable to provide any information about how and when his protégé could travel back to Germany. “We’ll see how we can get him back as soon as possible. Experts are planning that,” said the Bayern coach kicker known.
After all, and this is the most important thing, Müller, who was immediately taken to another hotel after the positive test result, was doing “quite well” despite the infection. “He’s a little tired, but I think that’s quite normal. There are a few things going through your head.”
According to image the former international will probably travel back home by private jet. Accordingly, the country of Qatar allows him to leave the country with immediate effect and does not insist on a domestic quarantine. Good for millers!
After his arrival in Munich, for which he has to register digitally, the 31-year-old must of course go to quarantine immediately – in Bavaria that is at least ten days. Should he then show a negative corona test, he can return to training.
So Müller will definitely miss the upcoming league games against Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt; his participation in the Champions League first leg against Lazio Rome (February 23) also seems unlikely after the training break.
Joshua Kimmich felt loud with his colleague kicker he said: “It was bitter for Thomas (Müller, ed.) that he wasn’t there. We got the thing for him and everyone else who couldn’t be with us.”