After all, and this is the most important thing, Müller, who was immediately taken to another hotel after the positive test result, was doing “quite well” despite the infection. “He’s a little tired, but I think that’s quite normal. There are a few things going through your head.”

After his arrival in Munich, for which he has to register digitally, the 31-year-old must of course go to quarantine immediately – in Bavaria that is at least ten days. Should he then show a negative corona test, he can return to training.

So Müller will definitely miss the upcoming league games against Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt; his participation in the Champions League first leg against Lazio Rome (February 23) also seems unlikely after the training break.