Johannesburg – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-isolation after a positive corona test. The official business this week will therefore be taken over by his deputy David Mabuza. The President’s Office announced this on Sunday evening.

The 69-year-old Ramaphosa is being treated for mild Covid 19 symptoms. Ramaphosa felt uncomfortable after he left the state memorial service for the recently deceased ex-President Frederik Willem de Klerk in Cape Town. Ramaphosa was therefore completely vaccinated against Corona.

The Cape State is currently in the grip of a fourth wave of corona infections, which is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to initial, scientifically unfounded findings, it is considered extremely contagious, but usually only has a mild course of disease in vaccinated people.

The epicenter of the infection process is the area around the metropolis of Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria (Gauteng province). So far, it has accounted for almost 80 percent of the daily new infections and now comes to 16,716 cases. With the onset of the big summer holidays in South Africa – which many residents of the economically and politically most important region now spend on the country’s beaches – the number of cases there also increases dramatically. (dpa)