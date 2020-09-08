After Neymar, Icardi, Di Maria, Paredes, Navas and Marquinhos, Mbappé is the seventh PSG participant to check constructive. Just like the French FranceFootball reported, the 21-year-old was examined with the French nationwide group.

Nonetheless, he was declared asymptomatic, however that doesn’t stop him from lacking no less than the sport towards the Croatians on Tuesday.