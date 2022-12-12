The debate on the most promising technology for an ecologically sustainable car focuses on a common problem: energy supply. For the electric car, there is discussion of the need to produce electricity in a clean form, both to recharge the battery and to build the accumulator itself. The same problem arises for the energy required for the distillation of hydrogen, whether it is used to recharge fuel-cell vehicles or to synthesize synthetic fuels for the heat engine of tomorrow. The news reported by Washington Post, if confirmed, would therefore be a milestone for the automotive industry and for the entire civilization. There National Ignition Facility of the Livermore National Laboratory, in California, would in fact have been able to support the longed-for nuclear fusion reaction, producing more energy than needed to trigger it. Some researchers interviewed by the Washington Post they would have confirmed the news, the officiality of which could arrive on Tuesday, during which a press conference was set.

Nuclear fusion is a real dream in physics and engineering, differing profoundly from fission. In fact, the latter is based on the splitting of atoms, through a highly unstable process whose radioactive waste must then be disposed of. Fusion, on the other hand, aims to replicate the chemical-physical reactions that take place inside stars, where two hydrogen atoms merge to create a highly stable molecule and produce clean energy. The main obstacle so far has been the high energy required to trigger and fuel the reaction, higher than that recoverable from the process itself. In fact, due to the low density of hydrogen in terrestrial reactors, a temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius is required, as well as a plasma containment structure. The traditional technique involves the use of superconductors capable of generating a magnetic field thousands of times more intense than the earth’s to contain the plasma. The National Ignition Facility would have used laser containment instead, saving a considerable amount of energy. By doing so, the nuclear fusion process would have been able to produce 25 megajoules for the price of 20 megajoulesachieving the much desired positive balance.

Stefano Atzeni, an expert on nuclear fusion at the Sapienza University of Rome, commented on the indiscretion to ANSA as follows: “This is a controlled fusion experiment different from magnetic confinement ones. The result is important because for the first time, more energy was generated than was used to obtain the reaction”. Official confirmation from the National Ignition Facility is now awaited, for news that could revolutionize society, influencing, among others, the fate of the automotive and mobility sectors.