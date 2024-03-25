Since its creation in 1925, the person responsible for the Monetary politics has been the Bank of Mexicowhich is autonomous in its functions and administration and whose objective is to provide and control the monetary supply (the money), ensuring the stability of purchasing power, functions that are reflected in article 28 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

It must be remembered that due to poor management of the Pandemic of the Covid-19 In 2020, the national economy collapsed -8.6% and 12.5 million jobs were lost. jobsbetween formal and informal.

To correct it, the Bank of Mexico implemented a monetary politics expansive, which consisted of reducing the interest rate objective and expand the offer of moneyin this way, in less than a year, the target interest rate fell from 7% to 4%, which stimulated the economy and generated growth of 5.7% for 2021.

However, as a consequence, an inflationary spiral was generated, due to the increase in consumer spending, the increase in international prices due to the war between Russia and Ukraine (2 food and energy producing countries) and the increase in the price of oil. which reached $125 per barrel in March 2022.

To now control inflation, the Bank of Mexico began a gradual increase in the interest rate on June 25, 2021, which consisted of 15 upward adjustments, going from 4% to 11.25%.

And with such an attractive interest rate, international capital flowed and our currency strengthened, going from $19.9 per dollar to $16.7 today.

The above, as a mirror policy of the decisions of the United States Federal Reserve System (FED), which increased its reference rate from 0% in 2021 to 5.25% today.

It should be noted that in the last review that the FED made to the interest rate on March 20 of this year, it maintained the interest rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.50%, while here in Mexico it was decided to lower it by 25 basis points. , from 11.25% to 11.00%.

But, the question is: does the reduction of the Target Interest Rate benefit or harm us as citizens?

Reducing the target interest rate will make credit cheaper for families and companies, that is, financing is stimulated, which is a lever for the country's development and with it, new investments and jobs are encouraged.

However, on the other side of the coin, reducing interest rates will cause a drop in savings and therefore increase spending, which could trigger an increase in the prices of goods and services (inflation). .

It should be noted that, in the first fortnight of March, annual inflation stood at 4.48%, which, although true, is almost half of last year (7.12%) if a slight increase is observed compared to February inflation. of 2024 (4.40%).

We will have to monitor the prices of fruits and vegetables, which have an inflation of 11.74% (almost triple the general inflation), as well as food, beverages and tobacco, and education, which are also above inflation. general (5.08% and 6.36%, respectively).

As can be seen, the Bank of Mexico always has to choose between controlling inflation, increasing the interest rate, or stimulating economic growth, reducing the target interest rate.

Therefore, I ask you, dear reader: what is more important, controlling inflation or boosting economic growth and jobs?

