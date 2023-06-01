Declaration refers to the triple list to succeed him; in 2019, he was appointed to office even without being one of the 3 most voted

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said that positions like his should not be submitted to a peer vote. According to Aras, the same should be applied to military commands and university presidents. As justification, Aras said that scrutiny can interfere with the independence of decisions.

“Otherwise, these positions end up gaining contours of majority positions [como governadores e senadores]but with a problem: majoritarians are temporary, while countermajoritarians are for life, and this causes distortion”, declared Aras in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo published this Thursday (June 1, 2023).

A ANPR (National Association of Public Prosecutors) draws up a list with the 3 names most voted by peers to present to the President of the Republic, but he is not obliged to choose one of them.

Aras was nominated to command the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in 2019 and reappointed in 2021 by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On both occasions, his name was not one of those that made up the triple list.

Aras’ mandate ends in September 2023. On Tuesday (May 30), ANPR released the names registered to compose the triple list of possible successors to the PGR.

The association Scheduled for June 21 the internal election to define the names of the triple list. As there were only 3 subscribers, the list that will be delivered to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must be composed of these attorneys.

Are they:

Jose Adonis (here’s the full curriculum – 112 KB);

(here’s the curriculum – 112 KB); Luiza Frischeisen (here’s the full curriculum – 152 KB);

(here’s the curriculum – 152 KB); Mario Bonsaglia (here’s the full curriculum – 163 KB).

In previous administrations, Lula stuck to the indication of the association. However, the Chief Executive has already said that does not intend to follow the triple list this time.

“I don’t think about triple list anymore. I don’t think anymore. This is no longer the criteria I thought. When I came to the Presidency, I brought my union experience. So everything for me was triple list”, declared the president in early March.

“It has already been proven that the triple list does not always solve the problem. So I will be more judicious in choosing the next Attorney General of the Republic”, he completed.