The sixth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which was the last of this year 2023. The qualifying phase for the World Cup that North America will organize will resume in September 2024. There is more than one surprise in the standings. We tell you.

The first three teams are: Argentina, which defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracaná, is the leader with 15 points; Uruguay, which beat Bolivia 2 to 0 at home, is second with 13 points, and Colombia, which beat Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco stadium 1 to 0, is third and the only undefeated team in the qualifying rounds.

The surprises come from the fourth box that Venezuela occupies. The ‘Vinotinto’, which tied with Peru in Lima 1 to 1, is fourth with 9 units. In fifth position is Brazil, which is left with 7 points and has lost its last two games (with Colombia away and Argentina at home). Ecuador, which beat Chile at home in Quito 1-0, is sixth with 5 points.

Paraguay in seventh, and Chile in eighth, have 5 points each. Bolivia is ninth with 3 points, and Peru closes the table with 2 points.

This is the standings

1. Argentina: 6 PJ, 15 points, +6 DG

2. Uruguay: 6 PJ, 13 points +8 DG

3. Colombia: 6 PJ, points 12 +3 DG

4. Venezuela: 6 PJ, 9 points +3 DG

5. Brazil: 6 PJ, 7 points +1 DG

6. Ecuador: 6 PJ 5 points +2 DG

7. Paraguay: 6PJ, 5 points -2 DG

8. Chile: 6 PJ, 5 points -4 DG

9. Bolivia: 6 PJ, 3 points -10 DG

10. Peru: 6PJ, 2 points -7 DG

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

