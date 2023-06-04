PPolice officers walk up and down Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse on both sides of the tracks. Long rows of police cars are parked at the side of the road. It’s 4 p.m. on Saturday when Alexis-Schumann-Platz in Leipzig is slowly filling up with people. They sit in small groups on the meadow in the hot sun under the cloudless sky; some are eating ice cream. It is a high-contrast image, dominated by a certain tension that has been building in the city for days. At 4:30 p.m., a demonstration is to take place under the title “Freedom of assembly also applies to Leipzig”. But the demonstration never happens.

After the court verdicts against the left-wing extremist Lina E. and three co-defendants, the assembly authority of the city of Leipzig had banned a left-wing demonstration planned for Saturday. The accused were sentenced to several years in prison for violent attacks on real or suspected right-wing extremists. The left-wing scene had been mobilizing nationwide since around mid-2022 for a demonstration on the first Saturday after the verdict against Lina E. was announced.

Public safety “imminently endangered”

The “Day X Demo” scheduled for that day was banned on the grounds that public safety was “imminently endangered” by the planned gathering. An urgent application against the ban on demonstrations was rejected in Karlsruhe on Saturday afternoon. The demonstration approved by the city of Leipzig is a response to the ban on demonstrations to show solidarity with Lina E.

It starts around 5 p.m. The squares are now filled with people. Various groups of people have gathered; from onlookers to people with placards and banners. Some people cover their faces. “We have a problem in Germany and this problem is not left-wing extremism, this problem is not anti-fascism, this problem is the Nazis in the authorities,” says City Councilor Jürgen Kasek (Greens), who registered the demonstration.







That is why it is important not to get involved in “provocations” so that the demonstration can come to an end. But nothing happens for a long time. Too many demonstrators were masked. Finally, the police announce that the demonstration is now a stationary rally due to the presence of “disturbers”.

Paragraph 129, the “Nazi Paragraph”

Since the verdict was announced on May 31, there have been repeated clashes between the police and demonstrators in Leipzig. Late on Friday evening there was already a large police presence in the Connewitz district of Leipzig. There were riots, but “fortunately we are a long way from the announcements,” says Matthias Hoppe, spokesman for the city of Leipzig. Supporters of the left-wing extremist scene had announced that they would cause damage of one million euros per prison sentence for Lina E. and the co-defendants.

“I think the ban practice this weekend is dramatic,” says member of the state parliament Juliane Nagel (Die Linke). One hears in the crowd that one would still be allowed to demonstrate for freedom of assembly. The demonstrators are particularly offended by Article 129 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes the formation of criminal organizations. According to one demonstrator, the “Nazi paragraph” violates all democratic values ​​and denies freedom of expression.







But many themes resonate on this day. Solidarity with Lina E. is expressed, a sign against state repression is to be set. It would be much better to take action against neo-Nazis instead of curtailing the democratic rights of the left.

Who owns the street?

“So you’re justifying violence?” asks a wide-eyed man. He seems to be lost, wants to know what’s going on here. Suddenly the crowd moves east. There’s a bang, red smoke rises up Scharnhorststrasse. The demonstrators quickly retreat. The police prevent them from getting more than a few meters. The demonstrators responded with insults. It’s no longer just about expressions of solidarity. Rather, a showdown is emerging. “That’s what this is all about: a show of force. Who owns the street?” says one protester.

Around 1,500 people attended the gathering, police said. On the other hand, there are several hundreds of police officers. Here and there there is always movement, but it remains an attempt. The police officers contain them after a few moments. They are now set up around the square. Finally, the police announce the end of the meeting. There have been crimes, police officers have been attacked, there are violations of the right to assembly. An injunction has been issued banning any gatherings on June 3rd and 4th. People should leave the scene.

“All of Leipzig hates the police,” chanted those present. More police announcements are drowned out by the shouts of the crowd, who refuse to leave the square. Half an hour later, the police corner them. Water cannons arrive from the south. From now on, all those who are within the enclosing barrier are accused of serious breach of the peace, the police are now beginning to determine personal details.

Who owns the street? The Alexis-Schumann-Platz is surrounded, no one comes out. Contrary to the hopes of the organizers, the demonstration did not come to an end and did not even begin.