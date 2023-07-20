The position of ViaPlay is very shaky, but we are not there yet in the Netherlands.

ViaPlay entered the market with much fanfare. A new streaming service. They immediately turned out very big with sports in addition to films and series. A combination we have yet to see Amazon, Netflix or HBO make. They are also not the least sports, because in addition to the Premier League and Bundesliga, they have the broadcasting rights for Formula 1 in the Netherlands.

That means we have to watch via ViaPlay whether you want to or not. They even bought the listening rights in order to thwart F1 icon Olav Mol. This rigorous and somewhat arrogant method has not worked. The range of films and series is moderate compared to the competition. You can also watch F1 legally in many other ways and nobody watches darts (right?).

This means that ViaPlay’s financial position is very shaky. This is evident from the presentation of the quarterly figures of Q2 of 2023. The situation is above average dire. So much so that they announce that they will leave various countries, such as Canada, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

People only have confidence in the Scandinavian market and the Netherlands. In that respect, they can be very grateful to Max Verstappen at ViaPlay, because the only reason people pay 15.99 euros per month for an extremely mediocre streaming service is that you can watch Formula 1.

In the Netherlands there are 1,200,000 subscribers and they are probably only watching for our Belgian-born Monegask employed by a British team with Austrian and Thai owners (we Dutch are so wonderfully chauvinistic).

The number of setbacks is starting to rise sharply. With subscription growth stalled, ViaPlay faces high spending and low revenue. In addition to withdrawing from various countries, the streaming service has to look for a party that wants to take over. Bank guarantees are also withdrawn. That’s how bad it is at the moment. Acquisition would certainly be interesting, because the sublicenses would then be included.

