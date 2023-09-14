In the month of October in it darling of Culiacan will be able 3 planets can be seen with the naked eye: Saturn, Jupiter and Venus(see fig.1).

Mars will be invisible this month due to its approach to the Sun. Saturn will be seen throughout the month from sunset onwards in the southeast – south direction of the horizon moving between the stars in the constellation Aquarius. Jupiter will be seen this month from 7 pm onwards in the east direction, being in the constellation Aries. Venus will be seen this month in the morning before dawn east of the horizon in the constellation Leo. On October 23, Venus will be at Maximum Elongation to the west, that is, it will be on the west side of the Sun at 46° and it is a good time to observe it in the morning before sunrise. Mercury will be invisible this month because on October 20 it will be in Superior Conjunction, that is, it will pass behind the Sun.

The Moon in its monthly movement around the Land In the month of October it will have its phases as follows: on the 6th the Moon It will have a Waning Quarter, on the 14th there will be a New Moon, on the 21st there will be a Waxing Quarter and on the 28th there will be a Full Moon.

In October the Moon will pass: on the 1st and 29th north of Jupiter, on the 10th north of Venus and on the 24th south of Saturn.

In the month of October you can observe a meteor shower. The best day to see it will be October 21, also a few days before and after the mentioned date. This natural phenomenon can be observed, just like in past years, around midnight in the eastern direction of the horizon in the constellation Orion. The meteor shower is related to small remains of Halley’s Comet, which when entering the atmosphere burn up and cause the “shooting star” phenomenon.

On October 14th there will be annular eclipse of the Sunwhich will be observed in the Mexican republic. The trajectory of eclipse will begin in the northern region of Pacific Ocean south of the coasts of Alaska and west of Canada. It will enter the north of the American continent in the northern region of the western coast of the United States, and will exit along the coast of Tamaulipas. In Sinaloa we will see the partial eclipse, when the Moon will cover 64% of the Sun. The eclipse will begin in Sinaloa at 8:23 am with a maximum at 10:46 am and will end at 11:21 am. The safe way to observe the eclipse It is with a solar filter, with welding glass for a few seconds, then the eyes should rest.

THE STELLAR SKY IN OCTOBER

In the month of October by evening In the sky we can observe the constellations of summer and of autumn. In fig.2 we see the brightest stars in the night sky, this position corresponds to the middle of the month at 8 or 9 p.m.

The summer constellations are the following: Dragon, Corona Borealis, Hercules, Serpenter, Sagittarius, Lyre, Swan and Eagle.

To the northwest of horizon The Dragon constellation will be found, to the south there will be the Corona Borealis constellation with the bright star Gem. To the east of this will be the constellation Hercules, in which with the help of the telescope You can look for a round star cluster called M13, further south there will be the constellations Serpentero and Serpiente, which are two constellations that are found together, their meaning is the man who has a snake in his arms. In the south-west direction of the horizon there will be the constellation Sagittarius, which is currently known as “teapot”. Near the zenith will be the constellations Lyra with the bright star Vega, Cygnus with the bright star Deneb and Eagle with the bright star Altaír. The three bright stars Vega, Deneb and Altaír form a large triangle in the sky.

Every day they leave earlier constellations of autumn and are the following: Cepheus, Cassiopeia, Perseus, Pegasus, Andromeda, Whale, Capricorn, Aquarius, Fish and Southern Fish.

To the northeast of the horizon are the constellations Cepheus, Cassiopeia and Perseus. To the south of them the constellations Pegasus and Andromeda will be rising, where three stars of Pegasus and one of Andromeda form a large square. To the south and south-east of the horizon there will be the zodiacal constellations Capricorn, Aquarius, and Fish with weak stars. Further down will be Whale, Southern Fish with the star brilliant Fomalhaut.

MC Astronomer Tatiana N. Kokinaprofessor at the FCTy E., Head and researcher at the UAS Astronomy Center.

Member of the Sinaloa Astronomy Association.

e-mail: [email protected]

