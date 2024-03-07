In the month of March in it Culiacán sky 4 planets can be seen with the naked eye: Jupiter, Mercury, Mars, Venus and Saturn (see fig.1).

Jupiter will be seen from when the sun goes down Sun in the western direction of the horizon moving in the constellation Aries approaching the horizon. Mercury will be visible most of the month, because on March 24 it will be at Maximum Elongation to the east (19°), which means that it will move away from the Sun on the east side at 19°, there will be good conditions to observe it and it will be located in the constellation Fish. Mars will be visible this month in the morning before dawn in the southeastern direction of the horizon located in the constellations Capricorn and Aquarius. Venus will be seen this month in the morning before dawn in a southeasterly direction on the horizon, finding itself in the constellations Capricorn and Aquarius. Saturn will be seen from the middle of the month in the morning before dawn in the southeastern direction of the horizon moving in the constellation Aquarius. On March 21, Saturn will approach Venus, passing it in the following days.

The Moon in its monthly movement around the Earth in the month of March will have its phases as follows: on the 3rd there will be a Waning Quarter, on the 10th there will be a New Moon, on the 16th there will be a Waxing Quarter and on the 25th there will be a Full Moon. .

In March the Moon will pass: on the 7th south of Mars, on the 8th south of Venus, on the 9th south of Saturn and on the 13th north of Jupiter.

The 19th (8pm) of March is the spring equinox day, on this date at noon on the equator the Sun will be at the zenith, also in the northern hemisphere spring begins and in the southern hemisphere autumn will begin, the duration of the day is equal to the length of the night.

Penumbral lunar eclipse will be on the night of March 24 to 25, it will be observed in the Mexican Republic.

THE STELLAR SKY IN MARCH

In the month of March at night in the sky we can observe the winter and spring constellations. In fig.2 we see the brightest stars in the night sky, this position corresponds to the middle of the month at 8 or 9 p.m.

Half of the sky will be occupied by the winter constellations. In the center of them will be Orion, which means hunting man; with its bright stars Betelgeuse, Bellatrix, Rigel, Saiph.

To the west of Orion will be the constellation Taurus. In this constellation there is the star Aldebaran and also two star clusters Pleiades and Guiades. To the north of Orion will be the constellation Cochero with its bright star Capella, to the northeast will be the constellation Gemini, with its two bright stars Castor and Pollux, to the east will be the constellation Can Menor with its bright star Procion, to the southeast will be the constellations of Can Major with its star Sirius, which is the brightest in the entire sky and the constellation Carina with its bright star Canopus. To the southwest of Orion will be the constellation of Eridanus.

The other half of the sky will be occupied by the spring constellations, which will be rising earlier every day and are the following: Ursa Major, Lynx, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Boyero, Hydra, Cup, Raven.

To the north – east of the horizon will be the Big Dipper, in which seven stars that are shaped like a spoon can be easily distinguished. With the two spoon stars alpha and beta you will be able to find the North Star, taking the direction of them and measuring the distance between them five times. Polaris is the star that gives us the north direction. The zeta star of the Big Dipper is a visible double star, the brightest one is named Mizar and the other Algol. To the south of the Big Dipper you will find the zodiacal constellations: Cancer, Leo with the bright star Regulo, Virgo with the bright star Spike and also the constellation Boyero or guardian of the Big Dipper with the bright star Arcturus. Further southwest of them will be Hydra with the bright star Alphard and the stars of the Cup and Raven constellations.

MC Astronomer Tatiana N. Kokina is a professor at FCTyE, head and researcher of the UAS Astronomy Center, and member of the Sinaloa Astronomy Association.

e-mail: [email protected]

More on the same topic: