Like Rabiot last year, the midfielder is a candidate for the role of technical leader and is set for a record season

Giovanni Albanese

There is some similarity between this year’s Chiesa and last season’s Rabiot. As with the French midfielder last year, Allegri is convinced that the attacker can do better by changing the interpretation of his role: movements in width are ok, but he wants him to be more present in the central area of ​​the pitch, close to the striker and closer to the door. The coach asks him for more goals, just like he did with Rabiot last year: Chiesa replies, he is the only survivor of Juventus’ collapse in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo and not just for having scored a goal that he could have put back in the running i of him.

See also Outrageous video: coach loses control and hits footballers in the middle of the game record season — Chiesa has already climbed a quarter of the climb that his coach has planned for him: Allegri is convinced that he can score between 14 and 16 goals this year, the attacker has scored 4 in 5 games and seems to be on the rise . He gives us hope for the rest of the season, especially as he always somehow enters into dangerous actions, giving the concrete perception of being able to also improve the assist score. Like Rabiot last year, Chiesa is trying to build a record season: the only time he scored double figures in the league dates back to his last season with the Fiorentina shirt, with 10 goals (plus one in the Italian Cup) and 9 assists; followed by his first season at Juve with a scoring record in all competitions: 8 goals and 8 assists in the Juventus shirt (plus a goal and an assist in the first days with Fiorentina), 2 goals and an assist in the Italian Cup and 4 goals and an assist in the Champions League. See also The great loss that the Cycling Nationals would have

like rabiot — The comparison with Rabiot’s metamorphosis last season is not forced also because Juve is looking for a technical leader to whom they can cling in the delicate moments of any match. For now, Vlahovic is struggling to manage performance stress (quickly ending up nervous when he doesn’t score) and Chiesa himself can give him a hand. The contractual situation is also similar: Chiesa is not out of contract but the club needs to lock him down to avoid losing bargaining power over him, since next summer he would be a year away from a zero separation. The dialogues between the parties have not yet come to fruition and – even if a certain distance was evident in the first discussions – the feeling is that all the protagonists sitting around the table still want to address the matter with respect and a collaborative approach: same scenario lived last summer with Rabiot. See also Bayern complicate Lewandowski's exit