Being more authentic on social media is not easy. Who dares to post exactly what they think on Twitter or Facebook? And to post a photo on Instagram without editing it? And on Tinder? Who would say that you are not suitable for a job on LinkedIn? There are users who do and there is good news for them, as they tend to have better self-esteem and enhance their well-being, according to a study conducted by a group of researchers from Columbia University and Northwestern University. But there are very few who act like this in virtual reality. Psychologists explain why we tend more to pose and less to show ourselves as we are.

After analyzing the data of 10,560 people on social networks collected between 2007 and 2012, —especially in Facebook– The researchers concluded that these types of users not only tend to have higher self-esteem, they also better combat anxiety and stress. “Our results suggest that people who use social networks to express themselves authentically may have greater subjective well-being “, highlights THE COUNTRY via email the lead study author, Erica Bailey.

For the study, users completed a series of psychometric tests so that Bailey’s team knew their personality. The researchers then compared the test results with the personality each displayed on their social media, as predicted by a computer model based on their tastes and the language used in the posts. Thus they found that, despite the various personality types, “authentic self-expression is correlated with higher levels of life satisfaction.”

But there is more. The study, published In Nature Communications, he also points out that we may have misused social media from the beginning. According to Bailey’s team’s findings, rather than striving to present an idealized and socially desirable version of themselves, users should share more information about who they really are. But few do this. Why?

More posture, less truth

“The networks have been characterized by being transmitters of the famous posturing and the phenomenon of Instagram is the best example, with its filters, retouching and profiles ”he explains Oliver Serrano, a psychologist specialized in social networks and online community management. While users tend to self-idealization – the imposed attitude that is adopted for convenience or presumption – instead of authenticity, this question is not new because it has been there before social networks arrived. “We all, to a greater or lesser extent, want to be better than we are. That is why we seek to dress well, dress up, make up. We have always been like this, only now we have transferred this way of being to social networks, “Serrano tells EL PAÍS by telephone.

For the tech-savvy psychologist and researcher, Celestino González-Fernández, self-idealization can be explained thanks to a theory that emerged in 1987. “It is the Higgings Self-Discrepancy Theory, in which differentiates the ideal me, he andor real and the andor responsible and it suggests that when there are discrepancies between them, people suffer emotionally ”, explains the psychologist to EL PAÍS via email. For example, if the Real me is inconsistent with an ideal (Ideal me), people feel depressed, disappointed, discouraged, and sad. While if it is the Real me disagrees with a dutyI responsible), people feel worried, nervous and tense. “So we can see the justification for creating that self-idealization to supposedly improve emotional suffering rather than our authenticity ”, points out González-Fernández.

“Authenticity is generally not highly valued,” he suggests. Enric Valls, an expert health psychologist. Therefore, someone who is very honest can be labeled as having little tact and empathy, although it should be the other way around. “A smiling, natural or spontaneous person is synonymous with good self-esteem because he does not care what other people think,” explains Valls.

The psychologist suggests that for this reason, much of what we project on social networks is not related to reality. “We follow idealization and concept patterns that everything is perfect; people who always laugh, for whom everything works out but who depend on likes and they are addicted to followers. And since life is not always like this, people who consciously follow this pattern suffer a lot and it is a reason for consultation ”, Valls emphasizes.

The ‘like’ culture

There is also a psychological explanation behind the current functioning of social networks. “They use techniques to reach the area of ​​the brain called the reward system and made up of the ventral tegmental area, the nucleus accumbens, the prefrontal cortex and the lateral hypothalamus. The pleasure hormone, dopamine, is being released and enters a vicious circle of needing more and more the use and reinforcement of our smartphone and its applications to feel the same or greater pleasant sensation, ”says González-Fernández.

One of the techniques is the “like” button, which generates intermittent positive reinforcement in the brain and is present in all social networks, although it is applied with different content: on Instagram they are photographs, on Facebook publications and on Twitter short opinions or specific ideas.

The psychologists consulted agree that the conclusions of the study highlight a human quality: coherence. “When there is no dissonance between what you show and what you are, you are calmer and more relaxed. By having consistency between real life and life in the networks, we reduce anxiety ”, explains Serrano.

But despite the positive findings, Bailey doubts the use of social media in general. “We cannot be sure if this type of use of social networks [ser más auténticos y menos idealistas] it is better for personal well-being than simply not using them, ”he says.

