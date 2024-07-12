Yucatan, Mexico.- The statue of Poseidon in Puerto Progreso, Yucatan, which recently caused controversy due to heavy rains and flooding, will be closed by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.

“For not showing the environmental impact authorization from Semarnat, Profepa inspectors in the state imposed the temporary total closure of the work,” the environmental authority reported.

The sculpture of the Greek god was placed by the PAN City Council of Progreso de Castro in front of the International Boardwalk of Progreso, in the Centro neighborhood, at the end of last May.

However, controversy arose after a user on social media attributed the weather conditions to the wrath of the Mayan god Chaac following the installation of the statue of Poseidon.

“Since some guy came up with the great idea of ​​putting a giant statue of Poseidon in the port of Progreso and you know what happened? Days after that piece of shit was put up, it suddenly rained and flooded,” he said on TikTok.

Subsequently, calls were made on social media for its destruction, although this ultimately did not happen.

However, Profepa, which is part of Semarnat, explained that the closure of the project is because the structure was installed in marine waters, 25 meters from the coastline, offshore from the beach known as El Playón.

“The Environmental Protection Representation Office in Yucatan will continue with the administrative procedure to determine the appropriate actions,” he said.

On July 5, the Mayor of Progreso, PAN member Julián Zacarías Curi, held a contest to photograph the statue of Poseidon.

“Team Poseidon. Since #Beryl is no longer a threat to our state, it’s time to celebrate!” he announced.

“Do you want to win a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera? It’s easy to enter! Share and comment on this post with your best Poseidon photo. The photo with the most likes will win the Osmo Pocket,” he added.