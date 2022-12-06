POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY 6 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians are against the Pos threshold of 60 euros: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by Euromedia Research for the newspaper The print.

According to the survey, in fact, 56.2% of Italians reject the provision: among them a third of the voters of the Brothers of Italy and Fi and the majority of voters of the League.

Only 33 percent of the sample said they agree with the government’s decision to raise the obligation for electronic payments to 60 euros. On the other hand, the measure is appreciated by traders: 65.2%, in fact, promote it.

Italians are not even satisfied with the budget maneuver: 24.8% of the sample, in fact, expect “more taxes”, 41.6% think that the tax burden will not decrease, while only 17.4% promote the first finance company of the Meloni government. Furthermore, 30 of the interviewees consider it adequate for tackling the cost of living.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

