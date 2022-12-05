Genoa, Silvia Salis in the taxi: “I asked to pay with a debit card, the driver replied ‘IS finished the package”

The disagreements between taxi drivers and users of white cars do not subside. The reason? Always the same, the payment of the rate through the debit card.

While the Government is still discussing the enlargement of the links on theobligation of the Pos and the raising of the limit for cash payments, “victim” of the circuit has been the former hammerman And vice president of the Cones, Silvia Salisat the end of a journey to Genoa airport, where the driver of the taxi he refused to accept payment by debit card and replied, without hesitation: “The free ride of the banks is over, I need the cash“. To tell it, Salis herself with a story on Instagram, where she also denounced the man’s aggression: “In the face of my objections he started screaming”.

