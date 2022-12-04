“On the Pos obligation, we are told that we want to prevent paying with ATMs to encourage tax evasion. The government is considering not forcing merchants to accept electronic payments for small amounts. It affects traders a lot ”: the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explains in a video of her on her social channels the reasons for raising the cash ceiling for merchants.

“Up to 60 euros – explains the premier – we would not like to force them. We will see how the dialogue with the European Commission will end up”. The provision is part of the budget maneuver that will have to be launched by the EU before being voted in Parliament. “The cash ceiling – argues Meloni – disadvantages our economy, we are in a European market, the ceiling only makes sense if everyone has it. In Europe there are many different cash ceilings, and countries that don’t have it. Germany doesn’t have a ceiling on cash, Austria, which borders Italy, doesn’t even. Those who have cash to spend prefer to go and do it in other countries”.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto was interviewed about the escape at Half an hour more: “The big distinction is between those who cannot escape and those who instead have the possibility to do so. Everything is based on the moral justification of having to do with a state that doesn’t do it when it has to behave well with its citizens”. On the abolition of the basic income, which will undergo a gradual reduction in 2023 and then disappear completely starting from 2024, Meloni commented on the video of a woman who complained about the squeeze on the subsidy: “I want to help people get out of poverty with work: work takes you everywhere, the Citizenship Income keeps you where you are, there is no escape. The more income you receive, the poorer and more difficult you will be to get into work. I want to give the dignity of work to people who don’t deserve to be supported. I don’t want people to be forced to vote for me, I want to build freedom”.