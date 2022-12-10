POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS TODAY 10 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The criticisms on the cash ceiling and on the Pos do not affect the consensus of the Brothers of Italy which, on the contrary, continues to grow in the surveys: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls, the result of Supermedia Agi/Youtrend.

According to the survey, which is based on the average of the polls carried out in recent weeks, Fdi is the party that grows the most, gaining 0.4 percent compared to the previous Supermedia. Fratelli d’Italia is now at 29.6%.

In second place is still the M5S, which however drops by 0.2% to 17.2%. The Democratic Party, now credited with 16.7%, also fell by 0.1 percent.

The League gains 0.1 percent, rising to 8.8%, while both the Third Pole and Forza Italia remain stable at 7.8 percent and 6.9%, respectively.

Among the other minor parties, both Verdi/Italian Left and Italexit fell, while Unione Popolare gained 0.2 percent to 1.8%.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

