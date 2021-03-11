The Spurs could not beat the Mavericks in the Texas duel with which the NBA returned to action after the small midseason hiatus. The visitors in Dallas were getting smaller in the second half and were overwhelmed by a rival who found solutions to get ahead. Fourth victory in a row for Carlisle’s men, who are already close to the top of the division and make the cross to an opponent they are very close to.

Luka Doncic’s sterile triple-double (22 + 12 + 12) after returning from the All-Star, where he went with the second gear engaged as a Ferrari, has several readings. One is clear: that is not why you are going to win, even if you are close to the historical top-10 in the field or no matter how large your number of rebounds is. It can be inflated. In his case, in the third quarter nothing was decided when he got it. It was a not good game for the Slovenian, on which they worked conscientiously to disarm his entire team. Popovich put Dejounte Murray, who did not need to have a good game in attack to be important for his team, on the Slovenian. Less than 50% shooting for him in his stat. Murray would have left him at 1/9 on 3-pointers, a facet he’s still not making enough progress in, if it weren’t for superlative players like Doncic scramble for space when it seems like they’re already drowning. A lavish dribble to step back, throw a triple and score it was what sentenced this contest and the Mavs did it with 1:41 remaining.

The veteran San Antonio coach stressed that the night was twisted in the area, losing the battle there, and for this Kristaps Porzingis had a good fault. The Latvian was Doncic’s best crutch and even the one who pulled the car at the worst moment. He went from less to more, making shots and dominating when he did not see LaMarcus Aldridge in front and finished as the best player of the night. He’s really starting to play well and only then will these Mavericks have the option of throwing up surprises in the playoffs if they get there.