Errors are repeated in Dallas. He relies too much on a Luka Doncic who is not infallible and can sometimes even condemn his team to have a hard time if he does not have the day when he starts to shoot the ball. A dead rival is once again left alive, as these Timberwolves were, and given wings by errors in defense so that they reach the height and fight for victory. It is what continues in the must this team even achieving a victory that takes away some of the bad taste in their mouth. By 127-122 carried out a commitment at home before Minnesota and they had to do it yes or yes so as not to become too detached from the noble area of ​​the conference. In the well was and will continue to be his rival tonight, who looks like a pupa with everything that happens to him: now Russell is injured, accompanying Towns in the infirmary.

Good news for Rick Carlisle is that Kristaps Porzingis answer. The player is that he has asked for the challenge. After starting the season late because he was still limping from an injury, he has progressed little by little and had to beg for more minutes to be able to contribute more. He played with a restriction of 25, approximately, and having been one of those who got rid of the coronavirus in this squad made him take a step forward and want to play at least 30. In this game you can see perfectly how to do that “talk the talk, walk the walk”, you have to endorse the words with deeds: 27 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks and 4 assists is what Porzingis did to prove that he was right.

On the side of the losers, the alarms have already been raised for some time, especially regarding their young coach. Saunders misses the point. To tell the truth, what I touch is not going to fix much. The staff is short and several are failing either due to injury or coronavirus. Ricky Rubio, whom he knew from his previous stage, is overwhelmed. The Spanish base, having to take over from point guard because of Russell’s injury in the sixth minute, he had worse numbers than the other starting point guard, Josh Okogie (11 points), and the young Jaylen Nowell (18 points)..

It was not, it should be emphasized again, a brilliant night for Luka doncic. The Slovenian even ironically celebrated his only success from the triple, attempting a total of seven in the match. 7 losses, again under 50% on field goals and that frustration. But he knows that blood should not be drawn after the bad streak they have gone through now that they want to get out of it. “Right now it matters that we have won”, he responded when asked for his contribution in the decisive minutes. Dragged a lot, 14 of their 26 points came in the last 10 minutes in which the Wolves almost finished the comeback (-25 to -3).

The Timberwolves had arrests to get up from that blow of losing your reference at the start of the game, in the middle of the first quarter, and then recovering from a huge initial set. Visibly stunned, the visitors received 43 goals in the first period and only scored 22. That compromised their integrity, although it did not leave the game sentenced at all. That’s the downside for the Mavericks: letting go of a lead that was 25 in the first half.

The Mavs were enjoying it. Tim Hardaway (24 points) put them in all colors, Josh Richardson (18 points) was strong on both sides and the combinatorial game left beautifully made plays that were finished by others with less pressure, such as Kleber or DFS. But relaxation is bad advice even if you measure yourself against an opponent about to raise the white flag.

Malik Beasley (30 points) and Anthony Edwards (22 points) represented Minny’s spirit well. They don’t defend well at all, but they have a lot of scoring ability in their hands. They threw and they did not stop putting. The Mavericks got a ball.

The Timberwolves moved within three points after an offensive rebound from Beasley. It was he who missed three times that could have brought them even closer. Richardson sentenced with one action in play and two free pitches.