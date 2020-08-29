Knee discomfort from Kristaps Porzingis after the first game of the first-round series against the Clippers had not been publicly specified by the Mavericks, his team since last year, and this strategy already makes a little more sense. A more clarifying diagnosis was being awaited for what in the end has been, after the historic stop of the NBA and at the gates of the sixth game (which could send them home if they lose it), a right lateral meniscus tear.

Porzingis was injured in that first game of the 2020 Playoffs, in which he was also sent off, and played the next two games in pain but contributing in a key way so that his Mavs continue, until now, alive. In the third of the series, the last for him after stopping in the next two when seeing that the meniscus worsened, he got 34 points and 13 rebounds despite the defeat.

The right knee was the non-operated one for Latvian. Kristaps Porzingis shattered his left while still playing for the Knicks and was more than a year and a half off thus. In between, the trade to the Mavs.

As Texans stand out in the official statement, the only thing that is known now is that will not play anymore in the Disney World bubble. A new operation, this time in the right knee, it would be possible soon depending on the evolution.