Porvoo | The pellet gun incident during recess shocks Porvoo – The school has previously been described as a “wild west”

The pellet gun scene that happened at the school feels terrible for the people of Porvoo. “As long as society and the world are like this, you can't really assume anything else.”

Strömborgska skolan – there are cars in the school yard on Monday from early evening. Hobby activities for children are organized on the school premises.

In the yard, it happens to be someone who works in Porvoo's child protection Lise-Lotte Pekkanen. He says that he commented on the day's events to his colleague just a moment ago.

On Monday, three students at the school were shot in the face with a low-powered pellet gun in the middle of the school day.

“I just sent a message to a colleague that yes, this world has changed, that the cases are wild, and suddenly anything can happen. You can expect all kinds of situations these days only in schools.”

Pekkanen has worked in child protection for about eleven years. In Pekkanen's opinion, what has changed in more than a decade?

“I think that they [ongelmatilanteet] are more multidimensional.”

He bets that the next day he will find out more about Monday's incident because of his work.

“Tomorrow, when I go to work, I'll probably find out what the situation is,” Pekkanen guesses.

Strömborgska the school has also been restless in the past. in Östnyland magazine the school was described as “like the Wild West”. However, Pekkanen takes a calm approach to the unrest at school.

“I think that probably there is always a bit of unrest in all schools, you can't get rid of it. Of course, the worst and most serious situations that become visible to the media always wake us up and make us think that something related to children has happened in Porvoo again.”

The school a parent with children in Strömborgska skolan elementary school meets me outside the gym. He wants to remain anonymous, but comments on the day's events.

“This is pretty wild.”

However, he takes the incidents at school calmly.

“There have always been disturbances in schools. As long as society and the world are like this, you can't really assume anything else.”

Jenna Voutilainen (left) and Sarina Kettunen Porvoo shopping center in Lund. Kettunen says the incident at Strömborgska skolan was shocking.

The shopping center in Lund, in the center of Porvoo, will meet you Sarina Kettunen and Jenna Voutilainen.

They hear about the Strömborgska skolan case from a journalist.

“It's shocking that something like this is happening, and so close,” says Kettunen.

Kettus is familiar with the school in question, as he attended middle school there in the early 2000s.

He remembers that the school's atmosphere was “variable”.

“I was really bullied at school from start to finish, it wasn't a good time for me at all. But in the first class, everyone was friends again and everything was fine. Yes, I mostly have only good feelings from there,” he says.

"They are [kuula-aseet] are dangerous, can't they cause vision damage", Heikki Aro ponders.

In the shopping center did business Heikki Aro also hears about the pellet gun incident from the reporter.

“They are [kuula-aseet] are dangerous, can't they cause vision damage”, he ponders.

Aro has a middle school-age child who attends the Finnish-language Linnajoki school.

“Rebellion and defiance belong to that age, but I don't accept such, where the health of others is at stake,” he says.

Correction 23.1.2024 at 8:13: The name of the magazine is Östnyland, not Östra Nyland as it was written incorrectly in the story at first.

