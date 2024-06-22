Porvoo | Hollywood star Mel Gibson dined at a restaurant in Porvoo

Porvoo|Gibson was allowed to sit in peace, but he got a lot of attention, says the restaurant manager.

22.6. 23:41

In Porvoo a surprising guest was seen on the terrace on Midsummer Saturday. An actress known from Hollywood Mel Gibson dined on the terrace of the Meet District restaurant in the afternoon.

The matter is confirmed to HS by the restaurant manager Maiju Pasto. He says that Gibson was his client, but does not comment on what kind of group he spent his time with.

Gibson came to the restaurant quite unexpectedly, says Pasto. He says he recognized Gibson himself, and apparently many others did as well.

“Since we’re in Finland, he was allowed to sit in peace, but everyone clearly recognized him.”

HS does not know why Gibson was in Porvoo or in Finland in general on Saturday.

Told about it first Stop-magazine.

Stateside 68-year-old Gibson, who lives there, is known, for example, for films Mad Max, Lethal Weapon and Braveheart – Unyielding.

He has also made a career as a director. Directed by Gibson The Passion of the Christ from 2004 collected three Oscar nominations in its release year.