Porvoo fatal crash | Prosecutor: 19-year-old Audi driver ran a red light – The driver of the other car was banned from driving

The prosecutor demands five years in prison for the Porvoo accident driver. In the accident that happened in Porvoo last fall, two young people died and eight were seriously injured. Some of the injured youth were crammed into the back of the other crashed car.

Prosecutor demands an unconditional prison sentence of at least five years for the 19-year-old driver of the fatal crash in Porvoo.

The number of charges took an exceptionally long time in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa, because the list of charges is long: the 19-year-old driver of the fatal crash in Porvoo is charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, seven aggravated injuries, aggravated drunk driving and aggravated endangering traffic safety.

The 19-year-old driver sat with his head down during the prosecution chapter.

According to the prosecutor, the driver was 1.2 per mille drunk while driving and was driving 172 kilometers per hour at the time of the accident. According to the prosecutor, the driver drove towards the red lights before the collision.

Driver admits aggravated drunken driving. The driver also admits endangering traffic safety, but denies gross negligence and recklessness.

He also disputes the prosecutor’s view of speeding. According to the driver, he has only slightly exceeded the permitted speed, which was 60 kilometers per hour in the area of ​​the accident. The driver also denies that he drove towards the red lights.

The driver has no memories of the collision itself or of the events immediately preceding it.

The defendant’s defense also presented their view that when evaluating the seriousness of the act, the contribution of the driver of the other vehicle should also be taken into account. The driver of the other car was under the influence of drugs and banned from driving. He died in an accident.

The driver admits that he was guilty of two fatal accidents and seven injuries, but denies that he showed gross carelessness and recklessness in those cases as well.

On the night of the accident the young people had been spending time in Askola’s Tanhuvaara, from where they left to drive to Porvoo. The purpose was to visit Shell and McDonalds in Kuninkaanporti. Since not everyone who wanted to fit in the car, the three girls crammed into the back of the Audi.

The crash happened when the young people were leaving McDonalds back towards Askola. The driver’s memories end shortly after this.

There were two passengers in the oncoming Skoda

On Tuesday, October 1, 2022, the district court of Itä-Uusimaa began to deal with the accident that happened in Porvoo, in which two young people died and eight were seriously injured.

The accident involved two cars driven by young people, an Audi and a Skoda. The crash happened in Porvoo at the intersection of Läntinen Mannerheiminväylä and Hornhattulantie.

Dead The 19- and 26-year-old men from Porvoo were traveling in a Skoda.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the Audi is now accused of the accident.

In addition to the driver, there were seven passengers between the ages of 15 and 18 in the Audi, three of whom were crammed into the trunk.

All the young people in the Audi were injured, including the driver himself, who was still 18 years old at the time of the events.

The young people received various degrees of injuries in the accident. One of the young people traveling in the back container received the most serious injuries. The seriousness of the injuries is also indicated by the fact that the police had not been able to hear the young man for more than a month after the accident.

