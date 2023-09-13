Porvoo chemical release | The source of the chemical that ended up in the sewer has been determined, the police continue to investigate the case

The police have investigated the source of the chemical leak in Porvoo together with a company operating in the area.

To Porvoo The source of the chemical leak in Hermanninsaari has been identified. The Itä-Uusimaa police informs about this in their press release.

A chemical leak was suspected when the staff of Porvoo water’s Hermanninsaari wastewater treatment plant noticed that the water being cleaned smelled strongly of chemicals. There were also several reports of a strong chemical or solvent smell on August 22 from other businesses surrounding the area.

Later, in the police investigation, considerable concentrations of various solvents were found in the waste water samples

The police say they have investigated the source of the leak together with a company operating in the area. The samples taken from the sewer wells have been examined in a forensic laboratory. According to the police, a company operating in the area has also taken and examined samples and worked to clarify the problem.

“However, it is still not completely clear why the chemicals had leaked into the sewer system, so the preliminary investigation is still continuing,” the crime commissioner Joni Kokkonen says in the announcement.

The police will inform about the matter again as the investigation progresses.