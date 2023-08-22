Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Porvoo chemical release | Dangerous steam may rise from the sewers, the rescue service is investigating the situation

August 22, 2023
Porvoo chemical release | Dangerous steam may rise from the sewers, the rescue service is investigating the situation

Homeland|Porvoo chemical release

The chemical is suspected to have entered the sewer in Ölsten, Porvoo.

To Porvoo A chemical discharge into the sewer is suspected in Ölstens, says the rescue service of Itä-Uusimaa on the X service (formerly Twitter).

A chemical leak was suspected when a strong smell of chemicals was detected with the wastewater at the Hermanninsaari treatment plant of Porvoo water on Tuesday morning, Porvoo water informs.

A property located in the Ölstens area was also informed about a strong smell of chemicals coming from the sewer to Porvoo water. Due to a chemical leak, the Hermanninsaari wastewater treatment process is not working completely normally at the moment.

Porvoo water has informed the Ölstens region about this via text message.

Yet it is not known how the chemical ended up in the sewer network and which chemical it is, CEO of Porvoo water Elina Antila tells HS on Tuesday at noon. Antila suspects that the emission did not originate from the activities of a single person.

See also  Does Merz suddenly attack the SPD from the left?

“Probably a slightly larger-scale operation. If someone puts a teaspoon of a chemical down the drain at home, it doesn’t end up in the treatment plant. However, no one is yet able to determine the cause, when it is not even known which chemical it is.”

As a result of the emission, fumes may rise from the sewer network in the area, which may be dangerous to health.

“Mostly, for example, steam may rise from the floor drains. If you notice something like this, you have to ventilate the space, leave the space and report the discovery to the emergency services,” says Antila.

The matter is being investigated, the rescue service says. Antila also says that the matter is currently being investigated and the company will provide more information on the matter later.

