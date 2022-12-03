Porvoo | A car driver collided with a runaway horse, both died

A car collided with a runaway horse in Porvoo. The driver of the car and the horse died.

A passenger car the driver died in a horse crash in Porvoo on Saturday.

According to the rescue service, the accident happened on road 55, i.e. Mäntsäläntie, around five in the afternoon. According to the police release, the horse had run away from its owner and ran onto the roadway when the driver of a car ran into it. Both died in the accident.

The driver was alone in the car and there were no other participants in the accident. The speed limit in the area is 80 kilometers per hour, and the accident happened on a dark, straight stretch of road, the police say.

The police announced a little after seven in the evening that rescue and clearing work at the accident site is underway and the road is closed to traffic. The accident happened on the northbound lane between Vanhamoisiontie in Porvoo and Monninkylä in Askola.