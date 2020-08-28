The Portuguese writer Lídia Jorge in January, in Lisbon. Ulf Andersen / Getty Images

The Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) has awarded this Friday the Literature Prize in Romance Languages ​​2020 to the Portuguese writer Lídia Jorge, “for the height of her work, which portrays the way in which beings confront the great events in history ”. The jury also highlighted Jorge’s literary career, “marked by originality and independence of judgment.” Upon hearing the news, Jorge said that he had not answered calls made from Mexico because his mobile phone did not identify the number, so he thought it was advertising. “Then I thought it could be something important,” he joked. “It was a great surprise”, he adds, “there were white clouds in the sky and at that moment it changed to blue and it was a moment of suspension in life, because an award like this says that your books are worth to readers and give meaning to your life, all this struggle, because literature is an intimate relationship, it is a miracle. I’m very happy”. The writer has dedicated the award to Portuguese storytellers who, she said, “have created a narrative that is not futile, but profound, perhaps difficult, but that does not embarrass us”.

Born in Boliqueime in 1946, Jorge is considered the most important living narrator in her country, so much so that the Spanish writer Rosa Montero has described her as “great among the greats”. She is the heir to a literary tradition, the Portuguese, recognized for its aesthetics, the delicacy of its poetry, a deep nostalgia (saudade, They call him in Portuguese) and also because of the denunciation, both of the colonial past and of the own traumas, mainly due to the internal repression of the António de Oliveira Salazar dictatorship. Jorge has been awarded the main literary awards in her country and is part of that broad and rich Portuguese literary culture that has given universal writing names such as Fernando Pessoa and José Saramago. Lidia Jorge has said that in her country there is not “a literature light “.

“My writing is born from the ground, from the land, from the people, from the people I see, who have gone through life,” Jorge explained.

Little known yet in the Latin American literary world, the FIL award opens the way for Jorge, whose works are highly valued in countries such as France and Germany, where in 2006 he was awarded the Albatroz International Literature Prize, from the Günter Grass Foundation, for the whole of his work. Jorge is considered a chronicler of her time, since in her works she reflects the political, economic and social crises that have hit Portugal. Graduated in Romance Philology from the University of Lisbon, she was a secondary school teacher in Angola and Mozambique during the colonial war. From that experience arose The coast of whispers, published in 1988, a work that confirmed her as one of the great Portuguese writers. Jorge is a constant candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. “The FIL award is an essential factor for the dissemination of the award winners’ writing,” admitted Ricardo Villanueva, General Rector of the University of Guadalajara.

“My writing comes from the soil, the land, the people, the people I see, who have gone through life,” Jorge explained. “My country is very unique, what I do is relate a domestic epic of Portugal. That change that has occurred in a country that believed itself to be imperial and that was poor ”. In fact, in the ruling read by the writer Anna Caballé, the jury has highlighted what it considers “the brutal realism” of Jorge’s work when narrating the consequences of Portuguese colonialism. Regarding that past Jorge said today: “I am the daughter of colonialists, but I am not guilty of what has happened. I want to build a future without hatred ”.

These days the writer is immersed in a new literary project, dedicated to addressing the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on humanity. Her mother died in April of covid-19 and since then she has written eight texts related to the pandemic. The one she prepares, however, is a tribute to her mother, she says, and will title it. Mercy. “Literature at this time is an absolute act of resistance. This horrible pandemic will be through literature a kind of awareness, of understanding that we must return to the silent reading of books ”, the writer explained.

Raúl Padilla López, president of FIL, said that this year they received 68 proposals from 18 countries and in seven languages. It was a jury of seven literary critics and writers who, remotely judging the proposals, decided to award the prize to Jorge. The award, endowed with 150,000 dollars (about 126,000 euros), will be presented in November, during the inauguration of the fair that is organized every year in the capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco, one of the largest encounters of Spanish narrative in Latin America . The jury was made up of Mario Barenghi (Italy), Anna Caballé (Spain), Luminita Marcu (Romania), Anne Marie Métailié (France), Rafael Olea Franco (Mexico), Javier Rodríguez Marcos (Spain) and Regina Zilberman (Brazil).