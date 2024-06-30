Newly arrived in Brazil, Networkme wants to reach 300 thousand Brazilian students by the end of 2024

The high turnover of young people due to a lack of cultural alignment with companies opened the way for the creation of Networkme: startup recently arrived in Brazil, created to facilitate the meeting of higher education students and the job market.

The brand already operates in Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. It facilitated the careers of 65,000 students abroad. In Brazil, it aims to reach 300,000 students by the end of 2024. The startup serves educational companies and does not charge students fees.

The Networkme platform describes the profile of future professionals based on pre-established questions about personality, logic and culture. Based on the information, it identifies the company most likely to “match” and designates better qualifications for the curriculum, designed based on the student’s objective.

In the field of enterprise, you are responsible for finding the ideal intern and creating a well-structured profile to attract people with values ​​aligned with those of the company. In Portugal, it has clients such as L’Oreal, Nestlé and Microsoft.

It’s like a marketplace, explains the company’s head in Brazil, Luciano Cacace. Since arriving in the country (in April 2024), the company has entered into a partnership with the group Anima Education and the ESPM.

“[Cada estudante] has its talentscore, which matches with companies looking for people with the qualifications defined in that profile. The student who does not meet the talentscore of the desired company receives study recommendations from the platform to improve their career”, explains.

Networkme has partnerships with companies that offer professional qualification courses. From languages ​​to activities that improve student critical thinking.

Cacace explains that in Brazil, negotiations are underway to implement content on the platform, although the company is discussing reusing international material. The only adaptation of the system to the country was to include young apprentices.

“Our focus is to reduce the frustration of a young person who joins a large company but doesn’t have a cultural fit. Companies make a lot of mistakes, and young people make mistakes when choosing companies. We want to avoid that.”said.

About Networkme

Networme was founded in 2020 by Brazilian Felipe Vieira (CEO) and Portuguese Marcelo Manteigas (CTO). The service that connects students to companies based on their behavioral profile and technical skills received an investment of around R$3.5 million to begin operations in Brazil. It arrived in Brazil in March and began work in April.

