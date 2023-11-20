Portuguese singer and songwriter Sara Tavares dies at 45: this is known
!, Your email has been verified. Now you can choose the Newsletters you want to receive with the best information.
You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The singer was the country’s representative at Eurovision in 1994.
Instagram: @saracotiar
The singer was the country’s representative at Eurovision in 1994.
The singer was fighting a brain tumor for more than 10 years.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
For 14 years the singer and songwriter born in Lisbon, Portugal, Sara Alexandra Lima Tavareswas fighting against a brain tumor which, in the end, ended up being the cause of his death. The artist died at the Hospital da Luz in Lisbon, where she was admitted for emergencies.
(Also read: President of Portugal announces early elections for March 10, 2024).
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Portuguese #singer #songwriter #Sara #Tavares #dies