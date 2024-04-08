In addition to the international press reflecting the decision of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes to open an investigation against the owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, right-wing politicians in Portugal also spoke out about the case.

The leader of the Portuguese party Chega, deputy André Ventura, the third largest political force in the country, released a video in support of the billionaire's demonstrations, stating that “Brazil is on the brink of dictatorship”.

For Ventura, the Brazilian court's decision is a setback for freedom of expression. “For this reason, no political leader, anywhere in the world, should remain silent in the face of what is happening. Portugal has a great responsibility towards Brazil”, she said.

In support of Musk, the leader of the right-wing nationalist party says that “authoritarianism cannot resist limiting freedom”, congratulating the businessman for his position.

Another party deputy, Rita Maria Matias, stated that the Brazilian Supreme Court is a threat to the functioning of the platform in the country. “Employees at the X office in Brazil are being threatened following the disclosure of restrictions applied by Moraes against men and women on the Brazilian right,” she said on the social network. “Where are Lula da Silva's admirers now? Where is the Portuguese left that swore an oath of love to the 'brother country'? Brazilian democracy was hijacked by Lula and his subjects.”

Still in Portugal, deputy Joana Cordeiro, leader of the Liberal Initiative party, expressed concern about the behavior of minister Alexandre de Moraes and the “quality” of Brazilian democracy.

“It is not normal that, in a democracy, the judiciary can order the closure of social media accounts in an arbitrary manner. What is happening in Brazil should concern everyone, especially those who defend freedom of expression and democracy”, he stated . The politician also linked the episode to the dictatorship, saying that she “hopes that Brazil does not fall into another one now, whatever type it may be.”