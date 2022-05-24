Analysis indicates that the virus is related to the one exported from Nigeria, in 2018 and 2019, to countries such as the United Kingdom and Israel.

A team of Portuguese researchers released the 1st draft of the virus genome sequence monkeypox, known as “monkey pox”. The monkeypox genome sequence was developed by a group of researchers from the insane (National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge), Lisbon. The article was published in site virological.

The researchers, led by João Paulo Gomes, reported that the result was obtained by the method swab (a kind of cotton swab used to take samples), collected on May 4 from skin lesions of a male patient.

According to the study, the 1st analysis of the genome sketch indicates that the 2022 virus belongs to the West African region and is more related to the monkeypox virus, exported from Nigeria in 2018 and 2019 to countries such as the United Kingdom, Israel. and Singapore.

According to the publication, the preliminary information will be updated with the release of new genome data, “that will be important to elucidate the origin and international spread of the virus currently circulating”.

On Twitter, the director of the South African Epidemic Research Center, the Brazilian Túlio de Oliveira, stated that “is a new level of scientific data sharing”, that is, they are disclosed as they are produced.

“This is amazing, ‘The genome sequences will be further refined (to refine low-coverage regions, indels and homopolymer tracts) once Illumina’s high-depth data are available (sequencing in progress).’”, he stated.

MONKEYPOX

In May of this year, cases of monkeypox were recorded in several countries, such as Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Belgium and the United States. Scientists analyze the introduction and rapid spread of the disease in these places.

For researchers, the determination of the genomic sequence of the virus that causes these infections should contribute to a better understanding of the epidemiology, sources of infection and transmission patterns.

CAMARAPOX

According to the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), so far, there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil. Last week, the ministry set up, in an advisory capacity, a temporary technical research chamber called CâmaraPox MCTI, to monitor scientific developments on the virus.

The measure follows the same idea as the formation of RedeVírus MCTI, a committee of experts established in February 2020, even before the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the covid-19 pandemic. The committee of experts provides technical-scientific advice to the Ministry on the strategies and needs in the area of ​​science, technology and innovation needed in the health area.

With information from Brazil Agency