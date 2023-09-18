EFE: Portuguese President condemned for sexist comment about woman’s cleavage

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was embarrassed by a sexist comment about a young woman’s cleavage during his visit to Canada. This is reported by EFE.

TV cameras caught a fragment of a conversation between Rebelo de Sousa and a woman and her daughter while walking through the Little Portugal neighborhood, where he met with members of the Portuguese community in Toronto: “The daughter is more beautiful than the mother. (…) Your daughter can still get the flu, haven’t you seen how cleavage she has?”

Rui Tavares, one of the founders of the Portuguese Green Party Livre, said that these comments contradict the duty of the President of the Republic to defend freedom and respect the choices of his fellow citizens, and also put his compatriot in an uncomfortable position.

For her part, Ines de Souza Real, a representative of the Animal Rights Party “PAN”, said that the president should clarify whether his comment was made “without malicious intent” and emphasize that such comments cannot be the norm of behavior.

Rebelo de Souza himself does not believe that his comment was sexist, because, according to him, he would say this phrase to an older woman or a young girl.

