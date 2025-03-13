

03/13/2025



Updated at 11: 08h.





Security measures around the party offer a good response at the moment in Guimaraes a few hours from the European meeting between the Vitoria SC and Betis In the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium. During the night, the Portuguese police He has proven to have the situation very well controlled, cutting in time the first incidents between radical fans of both teams.

Ultras of Real Betis (Supporters Gol Sur) were last night on a terrace passing the evening next to related fans of the Port (Super Dragoes), which moved to Guimaraes from their city, just 60 kilometers. These blue and white followers are historically enemies of the Vitoria, with what they have made a group with the Betic radicals.

Fortunately, the police managed good information on everyone’s situation and movements, so when the Ultras del Vitoria went to the area where those of Betis were, the rapid intervention of security forces prevented the thing from going to adults, putting the Betic ultras in a place and dissolving any type of confrontation.

12.03.2025, Vitória SC vs Real Betis, Win 1312 Real Betis & Porto: The Night Before the Game Between Vitória de Guimarães – Real Betis for the Conference League, Ultras Porto (FC Porto) and Supporters Gol Sur (Betis) Move to Guimarães Where They Try To Attack The… pic.twitter.com/rurqxo2fd6 – Hooeligans.cz office (@hooliganscz1999) March 13, 2025

There were hardly any conatos in that bars area of ​​the university area of ​​Guimaraes, in Azurem, as well as some launch of flares by the groups. He Betis Remember your fans to follow the indications that the club has given them For this trip and transmits tranquility with the good work of the Portuguese Police. Today the Verdiblancos fans will spend the previous one in the Praça de Sao Tiago, a few minutes from the stage of the match.