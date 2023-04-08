Event should be held in Lisbon, in May; Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini was also announced

The president of Chega, the Portuguese right-wing party, André Claro Amaral Ventura, said that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini, will participate in the “great world right event“, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, on the 13th and 14th of May.

“The presence of Jair Bolsonaro, Mateus Salvini and many other leaders of the European right marks Lisbon as a new center, one of the new centers of the strongest right in Europe and one of the world references in the fight against socialism. We can only be proud of that”, said in video posted on Twitter profile from Ventura.

Watch (2min29s):

In March, Bolsonaro participated in the CPAC (Annual Conference on Conservative Political Action, in Portuguese) in Washington (DC), in the United States.

On the occasion, the former president stated that his mission in the Presidency of the Republic “not over yet”.

“At this moment, I thank God for my 2nd life. And also to him for the mission of being President of the Republic for 1 term, but I feel deep down that this mission is not over yet.,” he stated at the time.