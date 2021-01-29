The Portuguese parliament on January 29 approved a law authorizing euthanasia, reports Radio e Televisao de Portugal… 136 people voted for the bill, 78 against, and four more parliamentarians abstained.

An adult citizen of Portugal or a person with a residence permit can apply for euthanasia. The condition is an incurable disease in the terminal stage or a condition accompanied by intolerable pain.

Now the document must be approved by the head of state, Marcelo Rebelo di Sousa. He can also veto the law.

Earlier, a law on euthanasia was passed in Spain. Before the procedure, the patient will have to confirm their consent at least four times. However, he can refuse at any time.