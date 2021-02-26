Portugal national handball goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana dies at age 32, reports Interfax, referring to the press service of the Porto club, for which the athlete played.

As specified, during training, his heart stopped. The athlete was given first aid, and then taken to the hospital.

According to media reports, as a result of a 45-minute cardiac arrest, Quintana developed cerebral edema.

The goalkeeper has played for Porto since 2010 and with him became the six-time national champion. Quintana has played for the Portuguese national team since 2014, including taking part in last year’s European Championship.

Earlier it was reported that from the consequences of coronavirus infection Fausto Gresini, two-time MotoGP world champion in the 125cc class, has passed away. The Italian motorcycle racer was 60 years old.