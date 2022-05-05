Today (5th), in São Paulo, the special program of the Portuguese Language Museum began to celebrate the international day in honor of the language. With face-to-face and free activities, shows, performances, debate tables, book launches and readings of literary works occupied several spaces of the institution, which is located in Estação da Luz. The event will also have presentations in the central hall of Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM), interacting with the circulating public. The program runs until Saturday (7).

“A program was composed that reflects various subjects that involve the Brazilian Portuguese language. Both in terms of training, and in matters of philology, anthropology, but also politics. The encounters between the Portuguese language and its colonizing army in relation to African languages, native languages, everything we have to understand better, even to resemble what this country is”, says Felipe Hirsch, invited to create a program inspired by the theatrical play. “Brazilian language”.

Lia de Itamaracá, Ailton Krenak, Pilar del Río, Juçara Marçal, Milton Hatoum and Kiko Dinucci are some of the guests at the event.

“This program does that: we are going to talk about female indigenous leaders, we are going to talk about African speeches within our culture, in short, all these meetings that make Brazil a splendorous place, but also a place that is affected by several tragedies humanitarian”, adds the curator. He highlights that, in addition to the political dimension, the program contemplates the “creative order of these thinkers, artists, who will be there”.

On the second day of the event, the program starts, at 12:00, in the central hall of the CPTM, with the performance “Zion Gate Sound System and Batalha do Santa Cruz – Rhythm and Poetry at Gare da Luz”. At 2 pm, the table “Experiments with Language” brings together the writer Veronica Stigger and the philosopher Juliano Pessanha. At 5:30 pm, indigenous rights activist Ailton Krenak presents his thoughts on the life of riverside and indigenous communities in contemporary Brazil at the table “The idea of ​​a nation”.

To close the event on Friday, there will be a presentation by Lia de Itamaracá with the show “Endless Circle”. The presentation will have the participation of DJ Dolores, in Praça da Língua.

On Saturday (7), activities begin at 11 am with the opening of the installation “O Conto da Ilha Desconhecida”. At 12 noon, show of Orquestra Mundana Refugi in the lobby of CPTM. At 1 pm, the performance “Ciranda do Tritilho: Caixa Preta” will be presented in the mini auditorium. Throughout the afternoon, debates will discuss the different Portuguese languages ​​and glottocide, which is the diffusion of a new language in a space, weakening the natural one of the area. The night ends with a show of the scenes and music of the play “Língua Brasileira”, by Felipe Hirsch in collaboration with the collective Ultralíricos.

To participate in the activities, which are free of charge, it is necessary to obtain a ticket in advance at the ticket office in Concourse B, starting at 12:00 each day. It is mandatory to present a passport for the vaccine against covid-19 before entering the museum for all persons aged five years and over.

The tables will be broadcast live on Youtube and Facebook from the Portuguese Language Museum, with interpretation in Pounds.

Program details can be found at site of the institution.

