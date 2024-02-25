Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 11:33

Portuguese influencer Sérgio Tavares, who recently interviewed former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, posted a video on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) in which he says he was detained by the Federal Police (PF ) at Guarulhos Airport (GRU) upon landing in Brazil, on the morning of this Sunday, the 25th. According to Tavares, his passport was confiscated. To the Estadãodefense lawyer, Eduardo Borgos, said that the influencer has already been released and his passport returned.

When contacted, the PF has not yet responded about the alleged detention. The GRU said that the information can only be confirmed with the police. The Portuguese Embassy in Brazil and the Public Security Secretariat were also contacted, but at the time of publication, none of the bodies responded.

According to the defense, the request for the hearing came from the Federal Police of Brasília and there is no information about a possible development of the action. In addition to standard questions about the reasons for the presence of foreigners in Brazil, the PF, according to the defense, questioned him about electronic voting machines, electoral fraud, vaccines and what it called the “dictatorship of the judiciary”. Tavares, on the advice of his lawyer, remained silent about these questions.

On February 3, in the interview with Bolsonaro, the former president said, without evidence, that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) worked with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in “an administration to elect Lula at any price”. In addition to insinuating fraud in the electoral dispute, the former president insisted on the conspiracy theory that there were “infiltrators” in the attack on the Three Powers on January 8 and once again spread disinformation about the covid-19 pandemic.

In a video posted on his social network at 8:24 am this Sunday, the Portuguese influencer said that his passport was seized and he was detained at the airport, while the other passengers had passed through. At 9:18 am, he posted again, reporting that he was taken to a police station. Afterwards, he said he contacted a lawyer and stated that the Portuguese embassy contacted the PF.

Tavares said that, after that, he was questioned about his statements, but remained silent, as advised by the defense. If passport was returned and the influencer was released after the statement.

“At this moment, as a Portuguese citizen, I do not have authorization to enter Brazil. I hope that my rights are fulfilled and that they don’t make me experience anything unfair, anything that I don’t deserve”, said the influencer in the video.

Tavares says he came to Brazil to cover the demonstration called by Bolsonaro, which he called a “movement for democracy”. Before boarding, the influencer made a post asking for “luck” in his “double mission” in Brazil. In São Paulo, his objective would be to follow what he called the “cry of revolt of the Brazilian people”. On Monday, in Brasília, he would attend a hearing in the Senate to question the mandatory covid-19 vaccination for babies and children.