Aprilia scores with top gun, Bagnaia 4th

Sprint full of twists and turns in Portimao. On the ups and downs of the Algarve he imposed himself Maverick Viñales, who already performed well on the Portuguese track a year ago. The Aprilia rider preceded Marc Marquez, who overtook Jorge Martin on the last lap to win the 'Ducati Cup', fourth place for Francesco Bagnaia who maintains the championship lead.

The two-time world champion took command of operations after a few hundred meters, mocking Jack Miller – his usual 'slingshot' start with the KTM – finding a gap at the last corner. Just as Bagnaia seemed to be in total control of the situation he lost control of his Ducati when braking downhill at Turn-1 finishing long and relegated to fourth position, defended until the checkered flag.

Points also for Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, Aleix Espargarò and Fabio Quartararo. Falls for Brad Binder (heavy for the ranking), Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Rins.