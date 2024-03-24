Clash of the Titans

The patatrack arrived and we just had to wait for the second race to witness it clash of titans that everyone expected: Pecco Bagnaia against Marc Marquez. On the Portimao rollercoaster the two-time reigning world champion and the six-time MotoGP champion gave life to their first direct comparison on track with brand mates and it ended in the worst possible way: one double falltriggered three laps from the end by Bagnaia's attempt to overtake on the inside, after the #1 had in turn been overtaken by Marquez in a very decisive manner.

Controversy ahead

A duel that was not for victory nor for the podium, but for fifth and sixth position. Clear demonstration of how every single point counts this season and how Marquez is already openly considered a dangerous rival for the big prize. The decision whether it was actually a 'simple' racing accident or whether there is someone to be penalized will be up to you Race Directioncalled to carry out an extremely thorny task and which – in any case – will generate controversy. In the end, Sunday for both ended with zero points – Bagnaia retired, Marquez returned to the track, finishing 16th – with the insult of Jorge Martin's victory which obviously damaged both the #1 and #93 from a championship perspective.

Precedents on both sides

The controversial episodes in Marquez's career are well knownbut it should be remembered that Even Bagnaia was not exempt, in the past, from contacts when he was in battle. A recent example is the one that saw him protagonist last year in the duel with Maverick Viñales in France, when both fell after a double contact. Today there was a replay of that situation, and we are only at the second GP of an infinite season. The spectacle is guaranteed, as are the sparks within the Ducati family.