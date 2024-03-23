MotoGP Portugal, Qualifying results
|1st row
|1. E. Bastianini 1:37.706
Ducati
|2. M. Viñales 1:37.788
Aprilia
|3. J. Martin 1:37.812
Ducati
|2nd row
|4. F. Bagnaia 1:37.922
Ducati
|5. J. Miller 1:38.032
KTM
|6. M. Bezzecchi 1:38.072
Ducati
|3rd row
|7. P. Acosta 1:38.138
KTM
|8. M. Marquez 1:38.147
Ducati
|9. F. Quartararo 1:38.322
Yamaha
|4th row
|10. B. Binder 1:38.412
KTM
|11. A. Rins 1:38.502
Yamaha
|12. A. Marquez st
Ducati
|5th row
|13. A. Espargaró 1:38.279
Aprilia
|14. F. By Giannantonio 1:38.309
Ducati
|15. M. Oliveira 1:38.385
Aprilia
|6th row
|16. R. Fernandez 1:38.448
Aprilia
|17. F. Morbidelli 1:38.454
Ducati
|18. A. Fernandez 1:38.934
KTM
|7th row
|19. J. Zarco 1:39.004
Honda
|20. J. Mir 1:39.025
Honda
|21. T. Nakagami 1:39.058
Honda
|8th row
|22. L. Marini 1:39.451
Honda
MotoGP Portugal, the report of Qualifying
The second qualification of 2024 smiles at a fantastic Enea Bastianini, who finally manages to extract the most from his Desmosedici GP24 and takes pole position for the 2024 Portuguese GP. An important result also in view of the two races – today's Sprint and tomorrow's long one – with the Beast competing to the role of absolute protagonist. In the front row with him there will be a very good guy Maverick Viñales2nd with the Aprilia despite not being in optimal physical conditions, and the usual Jorge Martinthird with his GP24 from the Prima-Pramac team.
Fourth position and second row for the world champion, Pecco Bagnaia, who will be joined on the grid by Jack Miller and a rediscovered Marco Bezzecchi. However, he disappoints Marc Marquez, candidate for pole but slipped to the ground at the start of Q2. Back on track on the second bike, the #93 did not go beyond the eighth fastest time, also preceded by Pedro Acosta.
MotoGP Portugal, live coverage of Qualifying
You can relive the emotions of MotoGP Qualifying with our direct writing.
