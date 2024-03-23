MotoGP Portugal, Qualifying results

1st row 1. E. Bastianini 1:37.706

Ducati 2. M. Viñales 1:37.788

Aprilia 3. J. Martin 1:37.812

Ducati 2nd row 4. F. Bagnaia 1:37.922

Ducati 5. J. Miller 1:38.032

KTM 6. M. Bezzecchi 1:38.072

Ducati 3rd row 7. P. Acosta 1:38.138

KTM 8. M. Marquez 1:38.147

Ducati 9. F. Quartararo 1:38.322

Yamaha 4th row 10. B. Binder 1:38.412

KTM 11. A. Rins 1:38.502

Yamaha 12. A. Marquez st

Ducati 5th row 13. A. Espargaró 1:38.279

Aprilia 14. F. By Giannantonio 1:38.309

Ducati 15. M. Oliveira 1:38.385

Aprilia 6th row 16. R. Fernandez 1:38.448

Aprilia 17. F. Morbidelli 1:38.454

Ducati 18. A. Fernandez 1:38.934

KTM 7th row 19. J. Zarco 1:39.004

Honda 20. J. Mir 1:39.025

Honda 21. T. Nakagami 1:39.058

Honda 8th row 22. L. Marini 1:39.451

Honda

MotoGP Portugal, the report of Qualifying

The second qualification of 2024 smiles at a fantastic Enea Bastianini, who finally manages to extract the most from his Desmosedici GP24 and takes pole position for the 2024 Portuguese GP. An important result also in view of the two races – today's Sprint and tomorrow's long one – with the Beast competing to the role of absolute protagonist. In the front row with him there will be a very good guy Maverick Viñales2nd with the Aprilia despite not being in optimal physical conditions, and the usual Jorge Martinthird with his GP24 from the Prima-Pramac team.

Fourth position and second row for the world champion, Pecco Bagnaia, who will be joined on the grid by Jack Miller and a rediscovered Marco Bezzecchi. However, he disappoints Marc Marquez, candidate for pole but slipped to the ground at the start of Q2. Back on track on the second bike, the #93 did not go beyond the eighth fastest time, also preceded by Pedro Acosta.

MotoGP Portugal, live coverage of Qualifying

You can relive the emotions of MotoGP Qualifying with our direct writing.