Portimão, the results of the Grand Prix

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 J. Martin Ducati 25 41:18.138 2 E. Bastianini Ducati 25 +0.882 3 P. Acosta KTM 25 +5,362 4 B. Binder KTM 25 +11,129 5 J. Miller KTM 25 +16,437 6 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 25 +19.403 7 F. Quartararo Yamaha 25 +20,130 8 A. Espargaró Aprilia 25 +21,549 9 M. Oliveira Aprilia 25 +23,929 10 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 25 +28,195 11 A. Fernandez KTM 25 +28,244 12 J. Mir Honda 25 +29.271 13 A. Rins Yamaha 25 +31.334 14 T. Nakagami Honda 25 +34,932 15 J. Zarco Honda 25 +38.267 16 M. Marquez Ducati 25 +40.174 17 L. Marini Honda 25 +40,775 18 F. Morbidelli Ducati 25 +52.362 DNF M. Viñales Aprilia 24 Technical problem DNF F. Bagnaia Ducati 23 Accident DNF A. Marquez Ducati 17 Fall DNF R. Fernandez Aprilia 3 Fall

Portimão, the news of the Grand Prix

A long melina, then a crescendo of emotions, until the last incredible three laps. This is how the Portuguese Grand Prix can be summed up, won comfortably by Jorge Martin, leading from the start after an excellent start. Behind him the poleman Enea Bastianinialso the author of a careful and flawless race.

Behind, the pandemonium among the stars, triggered by a very young driver who has just joined the firmament: Pedro Acosta, in fact, is the author of a sensational race, and first overtakes Marc in turn-1 Marquez and then Francesco Bagnaia, forcing the two champions to fight for fifth place. The crumbs, of course, but for “Pecco” and the Cabroncito every duel in 2024 will be a question of honor, now that at least they are both on a Ducati. The world champion and the #93 come into contact in turn 5 with three laps to go: a very heavy zero for both of them, while Martin gloats.

This incident would be enough to make people talk about the Portuguese GP for weeks. And instead another twist: to Maverick Viñales, as he crossed the finish line on the last lap, the RS-GP broke, most likely at the gearbox (as Massimo Rivola pointed out after the race). The winner of the Sprint then ends up wide in turn-1 and subsequently on the ground: a huge disappointment for an Aprilia that was growing race after race, and which allows Acosta to obtain the youngest podium in the history of MotoGP (the third ever in the top class) at 19 years and 304 days. Only Randy Mamola (19 years and 261 days in the 1979 Finnish GP) and Eduardo Salatino (19 years and 274 days in the 1962 Argentine GP) did better.

The 19-year-old places himself behind the other KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, a solid top-10 also for Bezzecchi, Quartararo, Espargaró, Oliveira and Di Giannantonio, who thank the final triple knockout up front. At Honda, however, it doesn't make much difference: the house of the golden wing continues in its anonymous period, not going beyond 12th place.

Portimão, live coverage of the Grand Prix

Future appointments

MotoGP takes a two-week break and returns to the track on the weekend of April 14, inaugurating a perfect alternation with F1 that will last until the end of May. COTA will host the MotoGP: Friday 12 April FP1 at 5.45pm and Tests at 10pm; Saturday 13th we start at 5.10pm with FP2, followed by Q1 and Q2, while the ten laps of the Sprint are scheduled for 10pm; Sunday the GP at 9pm.