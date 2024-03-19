Mir and the 'Japan Cup'

Improve to leave the 'Japan Cup'. This is the hope of Joan Mir at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix, where he lost the tug-of-war with Fabio Quartararo and then also left room for Johann Zarco due to the collapse of the tire from which the 2020 world champion had asked too much in an attempt to gain a margin over El Diablo. Honda and Yamaha remained excluded from the fight for the important positions in Lusail and it will not be easy to reverse the trend in Portimao where a year ago Marc Marquez signed a sensational pole position taking advantage of the driving force of Enea Bastianini.

Joan Mir is anyway optimistic after the progress felt in Qatar: “There is a lot of work to do, but after starting well on a track that is not the best for us, I am confident that we can do more in Portugal. It's a track that I like and I think we have greater potential. I'm ready to work, ready to make progress and ready to have another positive weekend with the Honda RC213V.”

Luca Marini he finished last in Qatar and will continue his learning process riding the prototype of the house of the golden wing: “We are developing the bike, working with Honda and collecting information on different circuits to improve. Our goal is to find a better feeling with the bike to be more competitive. I'm curious to find out how Honda will behave in Portimao, a very different track to the one we started the year on.”