MotoGP Portugal, the FP1 ranking

MotoGP Portugal, the FP1 news

The MotoGP weekend in Portimao begins in the name of Ducati – and how could it be otherwise. In FP1 the fastest driver was Marc Marquez, who placed his GP23 from the Gresini team at the top of the ranking. An important signal for the eight-time world champion who shows that he is finding an ever-increasing harmony with the Desmosedici of Borgo Panigale. Somewhat surprisingly, Marquez was the only Ducati rider present in the top four positions. In fact, his compatriot placed himself behind him Maverick Viñaleson Aprilia, and then the two KTMs by Binder and Miller.

A very happy note for the Italian colors arrives in fifth position, where it comes out on top Franco Morbidelli. The Roman centaur also took the pleasure of preceding Jorge Martin, 45 thousandths of a second behind his teammate. Once again, however, he started in low gear Pecco Bagnaia, only 13th with his official GP24. However, there is ample margin for the reigning world champion to recover, as he usually does on the important days of the weekend. Timid signs of awakening for Yamaha, with Rins seventh and Quartararo 11th, and for Mir's official Honda, tenth. Luca Marini was only 21st.

MotoGP Portugal, live coverage of FP1

Here you can relive the live broadcast of the FP1 in Portimao.