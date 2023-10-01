After the success in the Superpole Race, the Ducati Spaniard wins the last race on the Portuguese track ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The last stage in Jerez was decisive for the awarding of the 2023 world title

Alvaro Bautista the hat trick drops on the portamento track and after the victory in Superpole Race also triumphs in race 2always in front of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Monstrous race between the two drivers, very close with continuous overtaking from the start to the end of the race for twenty laps. The Ducati Spaniard comes out on top in the sprint, outwitting the Yamaha Turk at the last corner with an overtaking move on the outside that leaves one astounded Razgatlioglu. Great proof of Toprak Razgatlioglu capable of expressing great riding in the mixed, managing to outclass the Panigale V4 R of the reigning world champion, but the Ducati extends in a frightening manner and there is none for anyone. Nothing accomplished for the purposes of assigning the title, everything postponed to Jerez at the end of the month. Third step of the podium for Michael Ruben Rinaldi which precedes the Texan’s BMW Garrett Gerloff and the R1’s Andrea Locatelli. Sixth Danilo Petruccithey follow Iker Lecuona, Dominique Aegerter and German Philipp Oettl. The six-time world champion closes the top ten Jonathan Rea involved in a fall with Scott Redding And Xavi Vierge at the start of the race. Twelfth Axel Bassani before Lorenzo Baldassarri. Alvaro Bautista leads the drivers’ standings with See also Bergomi on Inzaghi: "Wrong to distort oneself by thinking about the opponent"

The news — Twenty laps. Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli start from the front row, as in the Superpole Race. Razgatlioglu starts well ahead of Bautista followed by Gardner, Locatelli and Rinaldi. Fall of Rhea, Redding and Vierge. Bassani ninth, Petrucci tenth. Twelfth Baldassarri. After two laps Rinaldi is third after passing Gardner, Locatelli fourth, the Australian is fifth. Eighth Bassani, tenth Petrucci. Fight between the Spaniard and the Turk for first position, Razgatlioglu doesn’t give up and maintains first place. Bautista tries in turn 1, but Razgatlioglu is uncatchable. Bautista passes the Turk after five laps, but Toprak responds immediately. Still in turn 1 the Spaniard overtakes Razgatlioglu. Bautista attempts to escape with thirteen laps to go. Third Rinaldi, fourth Locatelli, eighth Petrucci, tenth Bassani. Fifteenth Jonathan Rea. Razgatlioglu drives great and gains first position again, but as he crosses the finish line Bautista regains the lead of the race. Eleven laps to go, continuous battle between the two with overtaking attacks. Now Toprak is leading. Technical problem for Gardner. Bautista passes Razgatlioglu again with nine laps to go, but Razgatlioglu doesn’t give in. Bautista again in Turn 1 ahead of Razgatlioglu, seven laps to go, close race. Razgatlioglu in front again in turn 13. Bautista again, four laps to go. It’s a continuous fight between the two riders, Razgatlioglu is first again, but it doesn’t last long, two laps to go. It’s a constant push and pull between Bautista and Razgatlioglu, the Turk leads. Last lap, Bautista mocks Razgatlioglu on the outside at the last corner and wins race 1, a hat trick for the Spaniard after the victory in race 1 and in the Superpole Race. Rinaldi was third ahead of Gerloff, Locatelli, Petrucci, Lecuona, Aegerter, Oettl and Rea. Twelfth Bassani ahead of Baldassarri. See also This is how the League goes: Cortuluá beat Medellín and for now is saved from relegation

SBK GP Portugal: RACE 2 CLASSIFICATION — Here is the result (top ten) of the last race of the penultimate round of the 2023 Superbike:

SBK GP Portugal: SUPERPOLE RACE — Alvaro Bautista wins by batting Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpole Race of Portugal after a duel on the last lap. At the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve the Ducati Spaniard wins with an advantage of 142 thousandths and is close to his second world title, equaling the record of successes of Carl Fogarty. Third Andrea Locatelli precedes Remy Gardner, Iker Lecuona And Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Seventh Michael van der Markeighth Garrett Gerloffninth Xavi Vierge.

SBK GP Portugal: DRIVERS’ RANKING — The ranking (top five) of the Superbike world championship riders after race 2:

SBK GP Portugal: MANUFACTURERS’ RANKING — There Ducati won the 2023 constructors’ title in race 1. This is the constructors’ ranking of the Superbike world championship after race 2: See also MotoGP | Anger Bagnaia: "When you're managing you mustn't fall"

#Portuguese #Bautista #takes #hattrick #Portimao #wins #race