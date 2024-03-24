by VALERIO BARRETTA

Portimão, Acosta “at school” from Bagnaia

In the Grand Prix in which two stars fell, another one was definitively born. Pedro Acosta, at just 19 years old and in his second race in the top class, is in fact a rider who has already achieved a podium in MotoGP: a podium obtained with the humility of the adults and the boldness of the young, the result of a double overtaking in turn-1 to Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. Then, the final stroke of luck (the knockout of Maverick Viñales) sent him to the podium, the youngest ever since the top class was called MotoGP and the third “greenest” ever.

Acosta's words

“The objective was not to do something stupid like in Qatar with the rear tire. I tried to be kinder in tire management also behind 'Pecco', I also tried to copy his movement with my body because he is always someone who doesn't wear the tire a lot on Sundays“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“The overtaking I liked the most was the one on 'Pecco', because I did so many laps behind him trying to imitate him. It was also difficult because the first time I tried I went long, so I think it was a good battle“.

“I'm very happy. Today we managed the tires better than Qatar, because we had a disaster in Lusail, but we must try to improve“, he concluded. “Halfway through the race we improved a lot, and it is the KTM's strong point, which helps a lot with braking. We have worn the front more than the rear: we need to understand why and why the Ducati turns better than us, but we are close“.