After several scandals and at a time of high inflation, the Portuguese prime minister, António Costa, saw his popularity plummet a year after an electoral victory that was supposed to guarantee the stability of his socialist government.

“If stability was necessary a year ago, today it is even more so”, declared Costa this week, referring to the consequences of the “terrible wave of inflation” resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The 61-year-old politician thought he had achieved stability by winning an absolute majority in the January 30, 2022 elections, which avoided the need for an alliance with the far-left parties he depended on after coming to power in November 2015.

A year later, the Socialist Executive is weakened by “a crisis of confidence in Portuguese society”, political scientist António Costa Pinto, from the Institute of Social Sciences (ICS) at the University of Lisbon, told AFP.

The crisis began at the end of the year with the so-called “TAPgate” scandal, which owes its name to the public airline.

The company paid an exit indemnity of 500,000 euros (545,000 dollars) to a director, Alexandra Reis, who months later took charge of the state-owned air control company and later the position of Secretary of State for the Treasury, linked to the ministry. of Finance.

The case led to a series of resignations, including that of the Minister of Infrastructure, Pedro Nuno Santos, leader of the most left wing of the Socialist Party and one of the candidates to succeed Costa.

– “Amazing negligence” –

Santos’ main opponent, Finance Minister Fernando Medina, was rocked by this controversy, and the right-wing opposition called for him to step down as well.

“The negligence of the government elite in cases like this is really surprising”, commented Costa Pinto, who considers the government “solely responsible” for its “accelerated decline” in the eyes of public opinion.

According to a survey released last Saturday by the local press, António Costa has 24% favorable opinions and 54% unfavorable opinions, which means that the correlation between the two has reversed in nine months.

Another poll published on Thursday found the main opposition party, the center-right PSD, leading the polls for the first time in five years.

After a dozen layoffs in a few months, Costa published a long questionnaire that he intends to submit to his future appointments, to ensure that they do not have a problematic past.

In this context, the country’s president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, acted as moderator and declared that “at this moment it is unreasonable to think about dissolving Parliament”.