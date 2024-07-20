Tor-M2 air defense crew shot down Portuguese drone on Kupyansk front

A Tor-M2 air defense (AD) unit of the Russian Zapad group of forces shot down a Portuguese Tekever AR5 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the Kupyansk section of the front. This was reported by RIA News.

“It was a Portuguese unmanned aerial vehicle of the Tekever AR5 type, flying at a range of 12 kilometers at an altitude of 1,600 meters,” said the crew chief, call sign Spider.

He demonstrated the remains of the drone. It is specified that the deliveries of this model of UAV to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were announced last year.

Earlier, it became known about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to use weather balloons as false targets for Russian air defense in the Kupyansk direction. However, these interferences are not effective enough because the Russian military has learned to recognize them.