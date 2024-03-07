Son of former president Jair Bolsonaro claims that the right-wing leader's statement about barring the PT member from the country “has nothing to do with xenophobia”

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said he had not seen signs of xenophobia in the speech of Portugal's right-wing leader, André Ventura, against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He stated that the statement is, in fact, “corruptophobic”.

“Nobody wants Lula around, not even his voters. Or has anyone out there seen Lula call hers out onto the street?” questioned in his profile on X (formerly Twitter) this Thursday (7th March 2024).

On the eve of Portugal's legislative elections, the leader of the Chega party stated that, if elected as prime minister, he will ban Lula from entering the country on April 25, the date on which the Carnation Revolution is commemorated.

“If Chega wins the legislative elections, the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, will not enter Portugal”said the deputy.

The conservative also said that he will arrest Lula if the head of the Brazilian Executive insists and goes to Portugal. “I guarantee you that, if I am prime minister, Mr. Lula da Silva will stay at the airport. And if he insists, he will go to jail.”he declared.

Watch (2min47s):